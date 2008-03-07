The government has clinched a deal with not only the agitating Tarai bodies but also with the United Democratic Republican Front. Now that the Front's various ethnic and regional bodies will also take part in the elections, almost all the parties will now be involved in the mass undertaking that is the Constituent Assembly elections. But amidst all the excitement, it seems that a few key elements that the parties and government should not have forgotten have fallen by the wayside.

Nepal doesn't have a very long democratic history. The agenda that was established by the people in 2007 is only now being implemented. The demand for a constituent assembly was a key principal then but slowly, even that has fallen into a whirlpool of conspiracy. Only a few of the people's demands have been implemented but not to our satisfaction. Even during this crucial election time, there is very little happening according to the people's desires. The documents released by the Election Commission and the Ministry of Information do not answer many of the public's most important questions. Although the effort is laudable, it is still not enough. It is necessary that the entire nation understand the technicalities behind the elections and their importance. If awareness campaigns to explain these terms are not conducted then there will be no difference between parliamentary elections and constituent assembly elections.

The political parties still have not explained how the inclusive electoral process will work. Nor have the Election Commission or other governmental and non-governmental bodies. The CA election is not something that will happen every time its mandate runs out. It is an undertaking that will happen once in the nation's lifetime and for which all should unite. The parties should not only be promoting their own party politics like in every other parliamentary election. People from all the nation's sectors should also step forward and try to spread awareness about it.