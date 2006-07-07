There is a lot of talk of 'weapons management' these days, including in your editorial ('Turn down the volume', #304). But one should make the distinction between weapons demobilisation by the government's legitimate army and that by a rebel group. The government is a legal entity even if it has the king as head of state. Yes, we need the UN to monitor the Maoists' weapons. Home Minister Sitaula should stand his ground and not give in to the Maoist demand to also manage the army's weapons. And let's stop all this fashionable republican talk, the Shah dynasty made a big contribution to the unification of Nepal-let's not forget that.

Min Pandit, Dubai

I liked your editorial this time ('Turn down the volume') more than ever because it is unbiased and analytical. We have come to rely on you for your unprejudiced and analytical reports. Now that everything seems to be on track, everyone should make concessions on their most radical demands. The seven parties and the Maoists both have good and bad plans, we need to make sure Nepalis get only the good ones. Rishav Shrestha, email

I have been a passive and distant observer to all the events in Nepal since April. I can only see two things happening. The Maoists are washing away their sins and everyone else is being punished. The army is constantly criticised and the parties are vilified but the Maoists go scot free. Wake up, Nepal. Baburam and Prachanda should be brought to justice for the 13,000 lives they have cost this country. As for the SPA, remember: once bitten twice shy. Don't ever forget all your people that the Maoists have killed. Abhishek Bhandari, email

Every which way you look you notice that the Maoists are gaining ground and the parties are losing. The party leaders are trying very hard to make the Maoists happy. It is very clear what the Maoists want but the parties' agenda is not clear. If things go on like this, the parties will be overtaken by the Maoists. Believe it or not, the constituent assembly is going to be a poison pill. The only way for the parties to save their dignity is to declare an election for a national assembly and house of representatives immediately. Only then deal with the 1990 constitution. Shree Shrestha, email



. You say the Maoists are talking tough to assuage their cadre ('Why should we trust you', #303). I think they are talking tough because after April the parties pretended as if the entire Jana Andolan was their doing and left the Maoists out. There is no doubt that if it hadn't been for the non-violent support of the Maoists, the pro-democracy agitation would not have succeeded. The Maoists just want to be recognised for their contribution. If only the parties saw that simple truth, there would be more trust. Thakur Sharma, Lajimpat

The seven party alliance must admit that they have been totally eclipsed by the oratory and commitment shown by the Maoist leaders in their media appearances recently. The Maoists have a plan and a vision for a new Nepal, the parties have neither. You may not agree with the Maoists' past methods but now that they want to join the mainstream they deserve a chance. Jayant Yadav, email