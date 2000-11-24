"Don’t let them put you in a museum." Nepali Society | From Issue #18 (November 24-30, 2000)

Snehesh Shrestha, "just another student", is now rather special. Prince Philip personally awarded him the first Gold Award of the Duke of Edinburgh Youth Award Scheme to go to a Nepali.



The scheme gets young people interested in voluntary activities like community service, travel and art. Participating in them and attempting to qualify for the bronze, silver and then gold awards in a supportive and enjoyable atmosphere develops well-rounded personalities. Participants are judged on skill as well as perseverance. It's a bit like the Boy Scouts badge for service, but more inclusive and PC.



Snehesh, from Shuvatara School in Patan, painted hospital walls with environmental messages, participated in a clean-up campaign around Jawalakhel Zoo, helped prepare a children's park in Patan Hospital, and assisted mentally impaired children from Jivan Kalyan Kendra. He has trekked in Helambu and tried his hand at public speaking, photography, and classical guitar. Loath to ignore any aspect of life, Snehesh always finds the time for the sports he loves, basketball and rollerblading.



Snehesh was thrilled to receive the award. "The award has been very encouraging. It will help me become even more goal-oriented in future," said the ambitious 20 year-old. What did the Prince tell him? "Don't let them put you in a museum." Snehesh is too pro-active for that.