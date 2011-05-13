Maoist chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has once again distanced himself from the ultra-radicals. If his commitment to peace and constitution building is trustworthy then we have overcome a big hurdle. But going by Dahal's track record, we cannot be relaxed as yet. If we set aside the distractions, the peace process and constitution making are certainly on track. After much hostility, cooperation and coexistence among parties, their leaders and cadres is a positive change.

The 1991 constitution was drafted in six months because of honest leaders like Manmohan Adhikari and Madan Bhandari on one side and sacrificing leaders like Krishna Prasad Bhattari and Ganesh Man Singh on the other. If the parties sincerely work to preserve the achievements of the Jana Andolan, then 2011 will be a landmark in Nepali history. Although the last three years have been spent in petty politicking among the parties, it has been significant when we consider the lessons learnt. The 17 rounds of PM election must have taught the parties that they alone cannot influence Nepali politics. The NC and the leftists have to understand that they are in the same boat. The culture of betraying and backstabbing once in power has to end and the parties need to re-establish their lost credibility. The onus is on the Maoists, otherwise there is a real danger of squandering this historic opportunity.

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