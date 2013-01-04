After the monarchy was abolished in Nepal, I didn't feel safe living there. Since the monarchy is still alive in Thailand I decided to live here and want to continue living here.

What about the illegal activities that you have been up to in Thailand?

Paras: All these allegations are part of a planned conspiracy not just to trap me but many others. It is just an attempt to ruin my reputation. Although the allegation isn't about anything major, it has been blown out of proportion because I am a public figure.

How would you evaluate Nepal's present situation?

Paras: Nepal needs a strong nationalistic leadership to take it out of the current impasse. But that doesn't mean I am saying the monarchy should be reinstated. I'm not saying that.

What message do you have for Nepalis spread across the globe?

Paras: I request everyone to return back to Nepal. If they all agree to go, I would also commit to go together with them.

How is your relationship with the Non-Residential Nepalis (NRN) community in Thailand?

Paras: The Nepalis here have been very warm and helpful. After inaugurating the second global summit of NRNs I have been in touch with them and that is how I met some of them here. My trust in the NRNs in Thailand has increased significantly.