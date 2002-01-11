Statements by politicians that talks with Maoists are possible if they surrender weapons and say sorry, and by Nepali intellectuals that such talks are the only way to resolve the “insurgency”, are a sad confirmation of the inability of our elite to be either coherent or consistent in thought, word, or deed.



Leaders of major political parties say repeatedly (when it suits them) that the Maoists are terrorists. When the emergency was declared the Government itself formally declared the Maoists to be terrorists. How can there be “talks” with terrorists? The only talks can be about how to facilitate the surrender of any Maoists who wish to give up, and what pardon to give them after considering their terrorist crimes. The numerous victims of Maoist murder, rape, maiming, looting, arson, destruction, and desecration of religious sites and value must be addressed. There is no turning back.



Mithun Jung

Naxal