For those wondering whose hand is behind the increasing number of upside-down, curly, red question marks appearing on city walls, electricity poles and the like, the answer is Dr Yogi Bikasanande. The youthful philosopher saw the symbol in a dream six months ago, and the question mark is an essential tool in his campaign to transform Nepali thought. He says visualising the symbol as a third eye every morning and evening while meditating creates in a person a powerful kind of energy. He tells us that classical (Hindu) knowledge says that the symbol means "There's no need for questions, accept life as it is." Residents of the capital will certainly sleep better at night for knowing what that twirly red thing is.