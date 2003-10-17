It sounds very strange that the army responsible for the Doramba massacre should examine this case ('Storm over Dormaba', #165). In a democracy this should be the duty of an independent commission. The NHRC was on location to examine the case, but it seems impossible for the army to go back to the spot. The army is playing for time and hopes that in two or three months nobody will talk about this cruel assault on basic human rights. Every party who abuses power, either the Maoists or the army violates human rights and for this violation those who found guilty must be appear in front of an independent court and not a military tribunal.



Leopold H?glinger,

Nussdorf, Austria





