Double-digit growth

Some 50 constituent assembly members are discussing how the CA can take up the economic agenda and help Nepal achieve double-digit growth at a conference organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) at Godavari Village Resort from 14-16 August. Topics of the working papers include: rapid economic growth and its associated issues; trends, constraints and impediments in some selected sectors; labour relations compatible to global trends; and economic vision in the new constitution. The papers will present practical and workable strategies for achieving growth. The core theme is: 'Rs 12,000 per month earning for every Nepali?a national commitment'.

Experts from sectors that are seen to have the potential to grow will discuss the challenges and what needs to be done to address them. "We hope this summit will pave the way for a major international investment summit we plan to hold next year," says CNI president Binod Chaudhary.

Grand exhibition

On the 15-17 August, Alfa Beta and WAVE will hold the second Grand Australian Education Exhibition 2008 in the Alfa Beta Complex, New Baneshwor. The exhibition will provide useful information about further studies in Australia.

Air Dragon

In the annual World Airline Survey by Skytrax, Dragonair has been voted 'Best Regional Airline: Southeast Asia'. The survey measures passenger satisfaction across 40 products and services and this is the first time Dragonair has won in this category.

No hassles

Laxmi Bank has recently introduced a Personal Reserve Account service. Customers will be provided with a flexible personal overdraft for use during financial emergencies.

To Singapore

Singapore Enterprises is opening a new showroom in Singapore to promote Nepali products throughout the world. Products available include clothing and Mustang apples.

Vintage

Vintage Caf? and Pub recently opened at Woodland Complex, Darbar Marg. The caf? is equipped with wi-fi connectivity and widescreen tv.