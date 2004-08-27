The Confederation of Nepali Industries(CNI), in association with the Department for International Development of the United Kingdom, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank is organising the CNI Partnership Summit 2004 for 2 and 3 September around a central theme of ?Can Nepal achieve double digit growth?? Participants will include dignitaries such as Malaysian former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Jaovisidha.