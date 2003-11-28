Double jeopardy Rajdhani, 26 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #172 (November 28 - December 4, 2003)

Tilak Sapkota of Kubinde at Sindhupalchok has been victimised both by the state and Maoists. Two years ago, he lost his shop to a Maoist arson attack after being accused of being pro-government. Now the army has arrested him for being a rebel informer. For the last 36 days Sapkota, whose health has deteriorated, has been detained at the barracks. "We are preyed on from all sides. What is our crime?" asks his son Rajendra. The only mistake Sapkota made was receiving a phone call from a local Maoist leader. His father has been targeted despite most of his relatives being in the army or police. His daughter's father-in-law is a major in the army, but even that didn't help Sapkota.

