International Money Express and Ncell have launched a campaign called “IME Garaun Ncell SIM upahaar swarup paaou” to celebrate New Year 2070. During the two month long campaign, all IME customers will receive Ncell IME Pack with a SIM card and bonus balance.

Treat time

EOL, the authorised distributor of Kelvinator refrigerators and washing machines in Nepal, has introduced New Year Treat offer. Customers will receive a gift item on the purchase of every Kelvinator product.

Loving it

Syakar Trading, the sole distributor for Honda bikes and scooters in Nepal, announced the winner of “I Love DIO” Facebook photo competition. Shima Shrestha won a diamond solitaire ring after receiving the maximum number of likes for her photo on Facebook while Diwana Gurung won Rs100,000 through a lucky draw.

Prime in Butwal

Chairman of Beema Samiti, Fatta Bahadur KC inaugurated PrimeLife’s fifth regional office in Butwal on Tuesday. The insurance company operates regional offices in Kathmandu, Hetauda, Biratnagar, and Nepalganj.

Green path

ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav has invested 66 million Euro to manufacture fuel-efficient vehicles. According to the press release, ŠKODA aims to lower energy and water use as well as waste and emission quantities by 25 per cent per vehicle by 2018 through its Green Future initiative.

Turkish delight

Akhil Trading Concern has brought one of Europe’s leading furniture brands Istikbal of Turkey to Nepal. Renowned for its range of furniture – from Victorian to neo-classical to sleek modern – Istikbal furniture in Kathmandu offers tables, cabinets, bedroom sets, dressing tables, and wardrobes. ATC also presents Istikbal’s textiles from duvets to carpets that are a hallmark of quality all over the world.

Refreshing summer

Triveni Byapar has launched a range of juicer mixer grinders from Maharaja Whiteline and eight models of air coolers from Symphony. The juicer mixer grinders have shock proof ABS body and overload prevention mechanism which ensures longer life of the equipment, while the air coolers consume minimal power according to the press statement.

Fine taste

Global Trading Concern recently launched luxury whisky Johnnie Walker XR 21 in Nepal. According to the press release Johnnie Walker XR 21 is matured for at least 21 years, which creates smooth notes of golden honey, vanilla, and sweet fruits evolving into the deep richness of aged oak.

Winning number

Pooja International Nepal, authorised distributor of Volkswagen, announced the winners of Volkswagen “Too Good” offer. Rabin Shrestha of Butwal won a Ducati Monster 696 while eight other winners won KTM Duke, tabs, and television sets. Volkswagen was launched in Nepal in September 2010 and currently offers 11 models and more than 30 variants in petrol and diesel versions.

Building blocks

With the help of the Czech Embassy in New Delhi, Namaste Nepal and locals built a four room building for Bal Pratibha Lower Secondary School in Panchkhal Kavre. The school was also provided with furniture. The new building will be inaugurated by Vishnu Agarwal, honorary consul of Czech Republic, on 28 April.

Bling bling!

To celebrate its 24th anniversary, Ebisu Jewellers in Darbar Marg is organising a jewellery exhibition and sale that will last till 28 April. According to the press release, the exhibition will showcase latest gold and diamond jewellery and offer fabulous discounts.