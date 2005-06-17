Double standards Nispakshya, 7 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #252 (June 17-23, 2005)

Some ministers in this cabinet have been working really hard to execute their duties but there are some who are still knocking the doors of opposition parties like the NC, UML, RPP and NSP. These ministers feel they need to remain in the parties' good books to ensure they have jobs in the future. They are fork-tongued: when speaking to the king, they say, "Your Majesty, I am the only political figure in the cabinet, it is only I who can break these parties and get their leaders to join the government." And when they are with Girija Prasad Koirala, Madhab Nepal or Pashupati Rana, they say, "I have joined the cabinet to save it from being labelled Mandales. I have been speaking the parties' language in the cabinet and alerting the king as well."



Even more worrying is that secretaries and other bureaucrats have been just as non-cooperative with the king and his government. They have been leaking information to the opposition and in some ministries, the bureaucracy has bypassed ministers. If this continues, the country will never attain the goals set by the king on February First. They need to be confronted, reprimanded or replaced with new faces.