After the Maoists announced their protest program effective from

17 September, fears have been raised about disruption to elections. A day after the Election Commission released election schedules, a responsible party in the ruling coalition is launching an agitation likely to affect the elections. This is against the eight-party agreement.

Meanwhile, the preparations for elections by other parties hasn't gained momentum. The Election Commission says even a single day's banda could affect the election timetable. The peace agreement between the prime minister and the Maoists clearly expressed a commitment not to call strikes. Even the student wings of the eight parties have expressed similar commitments. The Maoist agitation goes against this commitment and has added uncertainty to the elections.

The Maoists say their agitation is necessary to make the elections happen, but the only thing it will do is ensure it won't take place. Obviously there is a disconnect between the Maoists words and deeds. For ten long years they fought for elections, now finally when that's about to happen, they have been gearing up not to let it happen.

The recently held Maoists plenum had expressed fresh commitments for CA, even UN Under-Secretary General Pascoe said last week elections could be held. Parties have to rise above their petty interests and fulfill their once in a lifetime opportunity writing a new history.

Should everyone begin to pursue their own partisan interest, this will undo the achievements of the People's Movement and push the country to another brink. Nepalis have spoken clearly, they do not wish to see authoritarianism of any shape or colour. Therefore, the Maoists should convert their protest program into an election campaign forthwith.