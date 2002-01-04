"I've written something," poet Viplob Pratik said in one of our first meetings, "and I want you to read them and tell me if they are poems." This, from a man who composes exquisite songs, who has written poetry since he was a child. I tried to laugh off his statement. But from his intent, candid tone, it was clear that he was serious. There was a time in his life when he was writing something almost every day, he explained. But in the past few years, for reasons beyond his own understanding, he'd been unable to write poems. "Now I'm starting again, but I don't know if what I'm writing qualifies as poetry."All writers and poets have, at one time or another, been plagued by uncertainty about their enterprise. Doubt can be debilitating-it is at the root of that dreaded phenomenon, "writer's block"-but it can also be very productive, when met without fear. For, contrary to popular belief, a writer does not simply dash off whatever comes to mind. A poet does not just emote. Creating-in inspired flashes, or in drudgery-is merely half of what writers and poets do. The critical mind is equally engaged in the process of writing, and it is this mind that comments, sometimes honestly, and sometimes just brutally, "What a clich?," "Hasn't all this been said before?" "Is this-is anything-really worth writing about?"Why should I write? What is achieved by it? And what is lost if I don't write? These are the questions that every writer or poet must grapple with as she develops her own voice and creates her own oeuvre. Even if one is to write, there are surely more useful things to write than stories or poems-perhaps this is why Pratik keeps a day job as an editor. To counter exactly this kind of scepticism about the worth of literature, William Carlos Williams has written:It is difficultto get the news from poemsyet men die miserably every dayfor lackof what is found there-It is a sign of hope that someone like Pratik who has written from a young age should stop, investigate himself and his poetry, and then begin again, in humility. Even after overcoming such rudimentary, existential doubt, however, a poet faces a life full of-smaller, but equally vital-questions about his craft and his depth of vision. No matter how deep the drive to write, it must always battle doubt. To write, one must accept, even welcome questions. One must learn to keep writing with doubt.How to write of sadness without bathos? How to speak eternal truths without generalisations? What kinds of line-by-line movements might make a poem fresh and unexpected? These are the craft and vision questions that face Pratik now, questions that he has answered with a quiet, restrained voice in the poem below:REPOSENever, in my life, have I slept a collected slumberI'll fall into a collected sleep nowShould anyone be bold enough to wake meI'll sleep in such a way-I am a mountainJab me as much as you want, I won't feel a tickleI am a rockI'll shift if I'm moved-I won't budge otherwiseI am a boulderEven if assaulted I won't make a responseI was the rains once-you wouldn't get drenchedI was the ocean once-you wouldn't swim in meYou wouldn't look at me when I once was a rainbowNever, in my life, have I slept a collected slumberI'll fall into a collected sleep now, todayThe next poem is angrier in tone, more defiant. Yet the same careful word choice is in evidence, the same shift from line to line, from one difficult emotion to another.THE UNDEFEATED PERSONI stand alone in the fieldLocking house windows, all of you are shriekingI like the act of viewing people's spectaclesand I feel that peopleare but a horde watching a spectacleI'm proud-I stand alone in the fieldI cry-I experience the sufferingof wounds/assaults/and thoughtsbut I'm proud-I stand alone in the fieldI'm eager to meetyoung men who brave stormsyoung women who brave attacksI'm eager to hold out a costly traydecked with tears strung as finely as pearlsI stand alone in the fieldThe moon is alone/the sun is alone/the earth is aloneI stand alone in the fieldInterestingly, Pratik's book reviews and comments on literature show off a bristling, keenly critical mind. It is, without doubt, harder for those with high literary standards to write than it is for the street-side hack: for once you know what constitutes great poetry, you don't want to commit doggerel. It takes great courage to confront one's fears, to answer one's inner critic, to try meeting one's own high standards. It also takes drive, the drive to live, fully, in art, the kind of drive expressed in Pratik's poetry.