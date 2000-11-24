The Public Expenditure Review Commission, formed to suggest ways to downsize and to rationalise spending, recommended sweeping measures, including the scrapping of several ministries, in a draft report submitted to the government last week. These include the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, the Ministry of General Administration and the Ministry of Population and Environment. The Commission has suggested that a National Women's Commission be formed to manage issues handled by Ministry of Women, the Central Work Management should take over the work of the Ministry of General Administration, and the Ministry of Health should keep population records. It has also recommended that the Public Revenue Investigation Department be merged with an independent Investigation Bureau.

