DPM and ministers sworn in 12 June | 11.17 PM NST Update | From Issue #301 (June 9-15, 2006)

Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala administered the oath of office to the newly appointed deputy prime minister and two ministers at Singha Durbar today. Koirala expanded his Council of Ministers on Sunday by adding three members, including another deputy prime minister.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population, Amik Sherchan, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Supplies, Hridayesh Tripathi and State Minister for Water Resources, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki were sworn in this afternoon.



Sherchan heads the Jana Morcha Nepal, Tripathi is the general secretary of the Nepal Sadbhavana Party (Anandidevi) and Karki is the central committee member of Nepali Congress (D).



With the recent cabinet expansion, all allies of the seven-party alliance except Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party are represented in the government.