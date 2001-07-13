Binod Bhattarai's coverage of the economy on the eve of budget session was an eye opener ("It's the economy, stupid", #49) . Whatever our Finance Boss says, we have very little reason to believe him or his ilk. We have been hearing commitments like full security to industry, a simple and reliable taxing system, investment friendly law and rules and regulation for a long time now. The Maoist are collecting more revenue than the government, and Dr Mahat still wants to "verify" that! Does he want the Maoist come to him and show receipts? Enough said, let's see some action this time. And we can start with our tax office staff who are millionaires many times over.



Name withheld on request

Chhetrapati,