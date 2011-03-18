Despite living in the jungles of Sirsha-6, Rajaydaka, the Raute rush their sick directly to health centres, pregnant Raute women get pre- and post-natal care, and they are all aware of family planning methods. At the forefront of this positive development is Shanti Shahi, the village's only Raute female health volunteer.

Although illiterate, Shahi has been actively contributing to health awareness for 13 years. Everyone in the community calls her 'doctor'. "When I was 30 years old, my first baby died because he could not get medical treatment," says Shahi. "We didn't know about hospitals or health centres then. I work like this so that there is awareness and everyone has access to health care."

Earlier, many female health volunteers from outside the community had attempted to serve the Rautes but with little success. "It was important to involve a Raute to provide access to health services to the community," says Bir Bahadur Dhami, a health worker. "Shanti has helped minimise health problems in the Raute community."

Shanti was recently recognised for her contribution by the Dadeldhura Trade and Commerce Association. Says Shanti: "I am happy that I have been able to do something for my community and will continue to serve them."

Read also

Madhes Media Politics, Himal Khabarpatrika

Off to the villages, Rajdhani

Kids launch book, Himal Khabarpatrika