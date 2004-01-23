Draft press freedom act flayed Domestic Brief | From Issue #180 (January 23-29, 2004)

The London-based press freedom group, Article 19 has said that the Nepal government's freedom of information act has some 'serious problems' and may open up severe problems with abuse.



The Law Reform Commission of Nepal prepared a draft Public Information Act Last August to eventual adoption by ordinance. Article 19 has been lobbying with Nepali media groups to pass the law on public access to information held by public authorities.



"The draft act contains some positive features, such as a broad definition of public authority, good process guarantees and a strong obligation to publish in formation via public notice boards, but there are some serious problems with the draft Act, including the broad regime of exceptions and the severe criminal sanctions for 'misuse', including by the media, of information," Article 19 said in a statement last week.



Other problems include limitation of the scope of the right to information on matters of public concern, a regime of exceptions which is both excessively broad, and imposition of criminal sanctions, including possible imprisonment, on anyone, including the media, for such things as using personal information without consent or using information to damage others' character.