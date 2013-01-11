Syakar Trading, the sole distributor of Honda Motorcycle in Nepal launched the Dream Yuga motorcycle. Powered by 109cc Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, the stylish Yuga has longer suspension stroke, tubeless tyres, and a viscous air filter maintenance free battery.

Sporty ride

The highly awaited Hyundai Veloster has been launched in Nepal. The sporty Veloster combines the functionality of a hatchback and design elements of a coupe and is available in ten dazzling colours.

Smart choice

Allied Trade Link, the authorised distributor of Karbonn mobile in Nepal has launched Karbonn A21 and A30 smartphones and Smart 10 Cosmic tablet. All the three devices are powered by Android.

Mind boggling

Nepal General Marketing, authorised distributor of Hero MotoCorp, has launched 'Dimag Kharab' offer on the occasion of New Year. The scheme offers 100 per cent cash refund on purchase of any Hero two-wheelers as the first prize, and 75 and 50 per cent cash refund as second and third prizes respectively through a lucky draw. Customers will also receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.