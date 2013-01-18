Qatar Airways has embarked on its Boeing 787 European expansion with the deployment of the next generation aircraft on three additional routes: Munich, Zurich, and Frankfurt. On 14 January, the first-ever commercial flight of a Boeing 787 to Switzerland was launched with Qatar Airways introducing the Dreamliner on the Zurich route three-times-a-week.

Crazy cash

Syakar Trading, distributor of Honda generators and power products, has launched Honda Scratch Card offer with cash prizes up to Rs 100,000.

Good business



Business Oxygen (BO2), Nepal’s first venture fund aimed at small and medium enterprises was launched on Tuesday. It is a $14 million SME venture fund, initiated by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and managed by a joint venture between Bank of Kathmandu and beed.

Like to win



The online shopping site cgdigital.com.np has launched a ‘Like and Win’ campaign on its Facebook page with a chance to win Lava and LG mobile phones through lucky draw.

Motor check



Vijay Motors, the authorised distributor of Chevrolet, Opel, and Subaru, is conducting a month-long free winter service camp until 17 January at its service centre and body shop facility, Service Plus in Banasthali. The camp offers checkups for fog and head lamps, air-conditioning system, wiper blades, rear defogger, battery, and a free car wash.

Upward swing



Mega Bank Nepal held its second annual general meeting and approved the issuance of 6.99 million shares worth Rs 699 million through an initial public offering, which is 30 per cent of the bank’s total issued capital worth Rs 2.33 billion. In the last fiscal year, its lending was up by Rs 3.23 billion, totalling Rs 8.04 billion and its deposits increased from Rs 3.82 billion to Rs 9.19 billion.