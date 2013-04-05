HH Bajaj recently launched Discover 100T in Nepal. According to the company, Discover 100T is the world’s most advanced 100cc bike powered by Bajaj’s four valve DTS-i technology, delivering the power of 125 cc with the economy of 100cc. It is available in four colours – flame red, brilliant blue, black red, and black blue.

Money matters

NMB Bank and Sharaf Exchange have partnered for inbound remittance from the UAE. This partnership allows Nepali migrant workers in the UAE to send remittance back home through NMB Bank Sulav Remit.

Giving back

Chaudhary Group (CG) is providing scholarships to 111 students of Nawalparasi district under its ‘Gyan Udaya Chhatrabritti Yojana’ that was started two years ago. CG also honoured three teachers in Nawalparasi for their remarkable contribution in the field of education.

Hair care

Dabur Nepal launched Prostyle hair creams for men last week. Prostyle creams are available in two variants: dandruff control cream and nourish and protect cream.

Win-win

LG began its ‘Celebration Year’ campaign to mark Nepali New Year 2070. Customers purchasing LG home appliances are entitled to win sure shot prizes with a grand lucky draw for 42 inch Cinema 3D TV to be won every 15 days.

Helping hands

International Money Express, felicitated its 13 best performing agents of IME Customers’ Special Week 2013 held in February. The agents were rewarded based on understanding of the campaign, hospitality, number of Ncell SIM card activation, and proper distribution of gifts.