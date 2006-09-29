It was a dream come true for Yugesh Shrestha, when he won the 'Carlsberg Football Trip of a Lifetime' promotion in Nepal and got to travel to Liverpool and watch the Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur match of the Barclays English Premier League live from Carlsberg's VIP suite on 23 September. Things got even better for the longtime Liverpool fan though, as first his team crushed the opposition in a 3-0 win, and then he got to personally present the Man of the Match award to Steven Gerrard. "I had always dreamed of watching the game live, and if possible getting Gerrard's autograph, but this is more than I ever imagined," gushed an ecstatic Yugesh.