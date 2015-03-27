NEW YORK -- Nilima Sharma Tamang, 37, does not believe only Nepalis should wear traditional Nepali clothes. She wants to see people all over the world wearing them. She is now in the US exploring an international market for traditional Nepali attire.

After graduating from a fashion school in Kathmandu, she set up Nilima Fashion Studio and designed wardrobes for several Nepali films. She also won the best costume designer award for two consecutive years (2013-2014) from the Nepal Film Technical Association.

Encouraged by success in Nepal, Nilima now wants to establish herself in the international fashion market, but she knows it will not be easy. She toured Manhattan boutiques with samples and the response was encouraging enough for her to organise an exclusive fashion show of Nepali clothes soon in the US.

“Out ethnic diversity is reflected in the range of traditional attire, we just have to tweak them a bit for a western taste,” says Tamang. “Nepali clothes are exotic and if they become popular, it will revive the folk fabric market back home.”