Field work has started at Barahchhetra for the preparation of a detailed report on the Kosi High Dam with the end of 2006 the target date, according to an official at the Water Resources Ministry. After Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last July issued a statement saying construction of the dam would be given top priority, his government has allocated Rs 470 million for the preparation of a detailed project report. A joint Nepal-India task force has hit the ground running to prepare the document. Its members include the former director general of the Department of Electricity Development and an official of India's Central Water Project. Workers have also started drilling and soil inspection as a prelude to construction of the 269 m tall dam on the Saptakosi River between Aahale VDC in Dhankuta district and Nainani village of Udaypur district. The project is primarily aimed at controlling floods in Kosi basin but will also generate power.