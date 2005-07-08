

DRINK TO IT: US Ambassador James Moriarty partaking of aila on the occasion of Kshama puja of the Kal Bhairab renovation at Hanuman Dhoka on Friday.



ZIMBABWE OR NEPAL: Squatters along the river banks at Sinamangal, Bhimsengola, look lost amidst the ruins of their home which was demolished by the municipality as a part of the construction of a bypass road.



ROAD HAZARD: A careful road painter went around this tree trunk along the East-West Highway near Lamahi recently. Road workers are increasingly worried about booby traps and landmines laid by the Maoists along Nepal's highways to obstruct traffic.





MY NEW CAR: Models pose next to the new Suzuki Liana during its launch ceremony at Soaltee Crown Plaza last Thursday. Japanese Ambassador Tsutomu Hiraoka is also seen in the picture.



TROTTING ON: April Tanner, instructor at the Chandra Riding Centre, returning to the stables on Monday morning after teaching students how in Tundikhel.