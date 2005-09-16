Buy a Proton, Daihatsu or Ssangyong Motors vehicle and you get a free holiday for two to Malaysia (three nights and four days) thanks to a promotion by Hansraj Hulaschand and Company and Bhudeo in association with Air Nepal International and Nabil Bank. Test-drive a vehicle from any of those carmakers and you could win free round-trip tickets to Malaysia. Other benefits included in this offer are financing of up to 90 percent at seven percent interest and a 50 percent discount on a NABIL Bank credit card.