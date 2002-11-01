A large number of government vehicles have been returned to the offices that own them following the Home Ministry's stern warning to those guilty of misuse. While a large number of vehicles were returned voluntarily, the police had to forcibly collect others. A total of 67 vehicles from the Home Ministry and 23 vehicles from other ministries that were being used illegally have been returned. The vehicles returned include one from the Health Ministry used by Man Mohan Adhikari, who was the UML president during the CPN (UML) government. After him, the car was was used by Yuvaraj Gyawali, a member of the National Assembly. Former Chief Justice Om Bhakta Shrestha who, despite numerous requests, refused to return the government vehicle he was using, has finally done so. Former State Minister for Women and Social Welfare Sushila Swar has returned seven vehicles, the largest number retained by a minister. A vehicle of the Kali Gandaki Project being used by the former prime minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai was brought back by a senior project official, while police also brought back vehicles from the home of former State Minister for Health Mohan Bahadur Basnet. Many other vehicles were taken off the road and brought to the traffic police office. A parliamentary committee had prepared a report regarding the misuse of government vehicles two years ago. Four years ago, the Auditor General's office had also highlighted the misuse of government vehicles. According to the Home Ministry, most of the government vehicles being misused were from the Ministries of Health, Industry, Agriculture, Forests, Housing and Physical Planning, Water Resources.