There is a guy we know who took his girlfriend Ruth for a test-drive on his new motorcycle. While zooming downhill from Maharajgunj he hit a pothole at about 90 kmph and Ruth got thrown off the back. So he drove on ruthlessly.



As many of us have observed, there are a lot of other motorcyclists also driving around ruthlessly right here in the nation's capital where they are a threat to the life and limb of innocent civilians. The question is: what are the concerned higher-up authorities in the interim council of ministers going to do about this?



Hint: one way to stop this menace is to ask drivers caught speeding to write "I will not drive ruthlessly" 25 times on the blackboard. That should do the trick.



Disciplined driving needs constant reminders for drivers through roadside slogans, and here I'm afraid we lag far behind a certain neighbouring country which has set up large and imaginative billboards along accident-prone stretches of their roads that read: "This is a highway, not a runway", "Be gentle with my curves", "Better late than forever", "Road gets wet when it rains", "In the land of the lama, don't be a gama", or "Drive slow, avoid turnover". Here in Kathmandu, things haven't reached that stage yet where we have to write haikus to enforce road discipline. We should just stick to 10+2 simple easy-to-grasp traffic signs like the following: