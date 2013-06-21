In June 2004, Krishna Adhikari was dragged from his home in Phujel of Gorkha district, taken to Chitwan, and killed by the Maoists. Krishna’s parents Nanda Prasad and Ganga Maya spent years going from one office to another seeking justice for their son. When no one bothered to listen, they travelled to Kathmandu in January of this year and began a hunger strike in front of the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar. They were illegally detained by the police for 48 days and sent back to Gorkha.

Despite Ganga Maya’s deteriorating health, the couple returned and started another hunger strike in front of Bir hospital. On Sunday, the Adhikaris were manhandled by the police and dumped at Patan Mental Hospital. “We refused to eat until we got justice, but they force fed us fruits under the effect of anaesthetics,” explains Nanda Prasad, who only woke up on Wednesday after being bought to the hospital. “We have bruises all over our body and we are in a lot of pain.”

Except for administering daily shots of anaesthetics, no one at the hospital bothers to look after the old couple. In 2007, Gorkha police drove the Adhikaris away from their home, after which their house and land were captured by the Maoists. After the Maoists found out that where the two were staying in Kathmandu, they threatened the lodge owner who asked them to leave. “We had to change hotels,” says a visibly frail Nanda Prasad.

Krishna gave his SLC exams from Chitwan in 2003. He was killed when he was home to see his results. In their FIR application, the Adhikaris have named Januka Poudel, Chhabilal Poudel, Kali Prasad Adhikari, Baburam Adhikari, Ram Prasad Adhikari, and Shiva Prasad Adhikari responsible for their son’s murder.

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