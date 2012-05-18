RSS

Nepal's transportation sector has been hit hard by frequent strikes, fuel shortages and lack of security and business owners are being forced to seek out alternatives. FNCCI, the umbrella organisation of business houses in Nepal said in a recent press release that the country is losing over a billion rupees due to bandas. Night buses have suffered the most, because people are wary of travelling long distances when they are not sure

if they will reach their destination or return on time. Sometimes passengers even cancel tickets if they hear rumours

about band.

Businessmen are bitter at parties and other groups for using the streets as battle ground and targeting vehicles. Head of Transport Association, Yogendra Nath Karmacharya says banks have started blacklisting transportation companies because they have not been able to pay regular instalments on bank loans. "How do we pay back our loans when there is a band every day? People avoid travelling in public transport and business is down," says Karmacharya.