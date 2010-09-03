UNMIN has raised its finger whenever the Maoists have been at fault. After all this is what it should do. This is what we invited it for. UNMIN has also raised its finger when the Nepal Army made mistakes. But the political parties and the Nepal Army want UNMIN to stay quiet no matter what the Army does and blame the Maoists even when they haven't done anything wrong. UNMIN is not an institution that dances to someone's tune. The parties have blamed UNMIN of acting as an aide of the Maoists. But the fact is UNMIN is closer to the parliamentary parties than the UCPN (Maoist) in terms of ideology. UNMIN knows its roles and responsibilities well. It knows that it has come to monitor the peace process in the country. So, it says what it sees.

UNMIN has raised objections to the recruitment drive because it knew that such actions would increase suspicions between the two armies and affect the army integration process. UNMIN has only voiced its concerns. It has not stopped the process. We haven't given it the rights to stop things, after all. We have only allowed it to speak. And that is what it did. But if we cannot even tolerate the UNMIN speaking, how can we expect to make the country a democratic republic?

The country has reached a juncture where it cannot even form a government. The black clouds of chaos are hovering over us. Where will the country go if we send back UNMIN at this moment? Do we want violence and bloodshed again? Do we want another emergency? If that is what we want, we can send UNMIN back. Otherwise, UNMIN should be kept till the peace process is brought to a logical conclusion.

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