Your shopping special (“Drop in to shop?shop till you drop”, #127) about supermarkets should be taken with a pinch of salt. Most of them are selling fake footpath stuff from the streets of Bangkok as “genuine”. I bought a pair of “Nike” sports shoes for my son for Rs 2,500 and the sole came off in three days. My wife bought me an “Adidas” track suit bottom for Rs 800. This is just not possible because the genuine article will cost at least $10. Sorry to say, folks, most of the items are straight from Banglangpoo (with a short transit at TIA customs office). There may be a percentage of shoppers who want to spend a little more money and buy genuine articles. So this is a warning to Nepali shoppers: Be a little more aware and cautious.



Amrit KC,

Bishalnagar