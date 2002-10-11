High dropout and failure rates among grade one students are the biggest challenge facing for Nepal in its attempt to provide universal elementary education. Figures from the Ministry of Education and Sports indicate that the dropout rate stands at a whopping 13 percent. That means that every year, of the approximately 1,319,400 children enrolled in the first year of primary school, about 200,000 drop out. In addition, 40 percent of the enrolled students repeat first grade.
Dropouts
Domestic Brief | From Issue #115 (October 11-17, 2002)