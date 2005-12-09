Not sure where Ashutosh Tiwari got the information ('Homage to Drucker', #274) that 'tenured professors at top-tier US business schools do not respect him (Drucker) enough...' In fact, business schools and their professors revere Drucker and his influence extends beyond the academic arena. Legendary CEOs and enterpreneurs regard Drucker as a guru of modern management. But I do agree with Tiwari that Drucker's death is a loss to the modern world.



D Mahat,

Baltimore, USA