He has been writing continuously for nearly 70 years: songs, books and poetry that have now become a part of the modern Nepali consciousness. Madhab Prasad Ghimire was honoured this week on his 85th birthday as Nepal's greatest living poet, our own Poet Laureate.His respect and affection for Nepal's bounteous nature is expressed in the music, words and rhythms of the land. Nepalis hum his songs as they walk the mountain trails, work in the cities, or toil in the fields. "Gaunchha gita Nepali" has almost become Nepal's second national anthem, a tribute to the country's beauty, our diversity, an indefatigable people, and cultural richness. The song's "sundara shanta bishal" is not in the high-flying lingo of intellectuals, but colloquial village Nepali that everyone understands. Madhab Ghimire is possibly Nepal's greatest communicator: his talent lies in letting Nepalis, young and old, listen to their own heart beat through words and music and evoke emotions that express our collective existence.When his wife Gauri died 54 years ago at age 17, leaving behind two daughters, four year and six months, the heartbroken poet let his tears flow through his fountain pen. He wrote and rewrote, revising and perfecting Gauri for 11 years. This slender volume of 17 songs may be on the melodramatic side, but it tugs at the heartstrings of every father or mother, and those who listen to the verses inevitably shed a tear or two.We asked Madhab Ghimire how he would describe himself. "Lekanth was a koeli in spring, Debkota was a skylark soaring and singing in the fog, I'd say I am a mountain owl hiding and singing in the quiet of the Himalayan night."Kathmandu's FM stations have been playing Madhab Prasad Ghimire's songs over and over again this week to commemorate his anniversary. t (Peshal Pokhrel)