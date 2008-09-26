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Dance restaurants, discos and other businesses in Kathmandu have become breeding grounds for depravity. The activities that they have been engaging in shouldn't even be allowed before 11PM. The decision was made with consideration to the capital's security and no compromise will be made.

Will the government control these businesses now or manage them better?

We won't allow them to operate in the capital where there are residential areas, schools, colleges and universities, all of which would be harmed. What we've decided instead is to specify a certain area outside the valley, for example Nagarkot, as a red-light district where they can openly do business.

If the government is going to monitor their activities anyway, can't it just stop them conducting illegal activities but keep the night-life?

We've done a lot of research to come to this decision. These businesses are only benefiting a minority of people. And most illegal activities in the capital are happening there. It has destroyed people's lives, has caused loss of money and property and has pushed young people from the villages into involvement in illicit activities. It's the government's responsibility to decide in favour of the majority.