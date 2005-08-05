Re: 'Cowdung takes the cake', #257. While people like Amrit Bahadur Karki, Jagannath Shrestha and Sundar Bajgain deserve credit for their book on biogas and for making the program the success that it is, it will only be fair also to remember those who also had a hand in getting this program off the ground. Indeed, SNV Nepal has been the main promoter of gobar gas through engineers- Wim van Nes and Jan Lam at the Gobar Gas tatha Yantra Bikash Company in Butwal. Govinda Devkota, who used to oversee the research section in that company, got a RONAST award. Ram Krishna Pokharel of the Gobar Gas Co, Rajesh Shrestha and me at SNV-Nepal backstopped the BSP. Other early contributors to the program should not be forgotten.



Adarsha Tuladhar,

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