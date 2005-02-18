Thanks Naresh Newar for the article on gobar gas. Believe it or not, it is the most uplifting article I have read from or about Nepal in a long time. Seems like this press censorship is at least doing something good: we are talking about something other than those never-ending depressing stories about politicians and politics. Maybe the time has come for journalists to discuss more of the social and economic issues which have been ignored for a long time.

I was really happy to read 'Hurrah, Nepal's future is in the dung heap' by Naresh Newar (#234). I wish to congratulate him for crediting the pioneering work of John Finlay who made the foundation of the GGC biogas model that has become popular in Nepal. Its present operation rate by BSP-Nepal alone is more than 97 percent, which is a lot higher than India, China and elsewhere. The article also rightly cites the contribution of Fr BR Saubolle, who built the first biogas plant in Nepal in 1955 at St Xavier's, Godavari. In fact my recent publication Biomethanation and Energy Application in Nepal is dedicated to Saubolle. Let us give due credit and recognition to all Nepalis and expatriates who have worked hard to promote biogas technology in Nepal.