Ever wonder what those new telecom towers are doing on top of tall buildings in Kathmandu? Within a month there will be a new player in the field of basic telephone communications. Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) finally put an end to government monopoly by making way for the first private operator of Wireless in Local Loop (WLL). The tariff plan submitted by United Telecom Limited (UTL), a Nepal-India joint venture, has already been approved by the NTA. It is similar to the existing tariff plan of Nepal Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), with the exception that UTL is not required to subscribe to local telephony. The monthly minimum rental charge is fixed at Rs200 that covers 175 calls. The call charges for long distance domestic and international calls are the same. The connection charge has been fixed at Rs 2000, with an additional Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for domestic and international long distance calls respectively.