Parliamentarians of Netherlands will decide on 17 November whether to keep or remove Nepal from its list of support programs. The Dutch government has already proposed that the parliament pull funding out from Nepal, says an announcement on the web page (www.keepnepalonthelist.com), produced by Netherlands Alumini Association of Nepal.



The news has stirred panic among NGOs dependent on the Dutch. “We are not concerned for ourself but for the grassroots communities who have been promised support,” says an employee from Centre for Rural Technology (CRT), which has been helping low income families in rural districts to improve water mills. “This decision will reflect the sincerity of the Netherlands government towards Nepal,” says another CRT employee.



