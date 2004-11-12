Duty free Kantipur, 8 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #221 (November 12-18, 2004)

The Namche Bajar is stocked with Tibetan goods that haven't had their customs duty paid. Everyday Rs 300,000 of duty free goods are sold here. The number of Tibetan traders here is rising and this has discouraged local businessmen. The Tibetans sell their goods cheap and consumers prefer them. Dorji Sherpa, a local businessman says, "Products are being brought in without duty being paid and this has killed our business." The Tibetans bring clothes, radio, watches and other goods over the Nangpa La pass till Thame from where it is loaded on yaks. The main trading areas are Thame, Phorche, Dingboche and Tengboche. There are about 40 stalls in Namche and they are open April-October. The tourists' preference for their products has affected local businessmen.



