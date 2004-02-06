Dying of hunger Rajdhani, 1 February From The Nepali Press | From Issue #182 (February 6-12, 2004)

Kalikot - In Khalagaun and Padamghat, the state food depot has not supplied rice in four years. The men have all migrated to India and those left behind-women, the aged and children-are weak with hunger. The women can't travel because of the weather and restricted movement imposed by the Maoists. "We are gradually losing all the food and water in our villages," says Sulchina Shah. Till a few months ago, there was a small grocery shop in the village where locals could buy food at reasonable prices and on credit. Now they have to walk for three hours to reach the nearest bazar where the cheapest rice costs about Rs 40 per kg. The food shortage is so acute that the women hide in their neighbour's house to avoid feeding guests. There is danger of famine in 14 VDCs if the food shortage worsens. Nanakali Malla's husband drowned while fishing, and now her family of seven faces starvation. "For many nights we have gone to bed hungry," says Malla. A few years ago, the local women were able to earn cash by selling land and cattle but the the rebels prohibited these transactions. About 4,000 families from 30 VDCs in the district have already migrated to India. The remainder lives in misery and terror. The Food Depot Corporation has been trying to distribute subsidised rice, wheat and maize but the Maoists created obstacles. The local women say if something is not done quickly, they will all die of hunger.



