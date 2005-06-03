Binod and his wife Kamal Keshari Tuladhar make a great team at home and in business. They are pioneers of Nepal's department store phenomenon and the first European style self-service supermarket, Bluebird. Married for 26 years, the couple hit upon the shopping centre idea after returning from Austria where Binod studied hotel management. "We shopped at such centres there and thought wouldn't it be great to do it in Nepal," says Binod.It didn't take long for Bluebird after it opened in Tripureswor in 1985 for it to become a hit. People liked the competitive prices, the convenience of shopping under one roof at a time when one had to go all over town looking for household items. "I think the reason for Bluebird's success was that it made shopping fun," recalls Kamal Keshari.The dynamic duo love their jobs but they also love to travel. "We usually get out of the country to relax because if we stay here, the socialising can become hectic," says Kamal Keshari. They also love books, food and music. In fact, music is also an important part of Binod's business life-he is the director of Hits FM. Besides business, Kamal Keshari is an active social worker and is the second vice president of the Association of St Mary's Alumnae Nepal and a member of the charities Bal Bhojan and Tewa. What gives her a real sense of achievement is being able to find sponsors for the 250 children who go to the Mary Ward schools.On Bluebird's 20th anniversary this week, we asked the Tuladhars whether it works, having your spouse as a business partner. They laughed. "People say married couples shouldn't work together, but for us it has worked perfectly," says Binod. Adds Kamal Keshari, "We completely depend on each other, we discuss things before we make a decision. We share similar mindsets and are careful not to tread on each other's toes."Aarti Basnyat