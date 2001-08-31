The Rainbow Group has launched a new electronic venture that allows customers to build up e-albums for use in everything from making e-friends to business promotions. Here's how e-albums work: www.rainbownepal.com gives you password-protected access to the album it prepares for you with electronic pictures. The idea is you provide passwords to those you want to view your collection. The Rainbow Group has been testing its scheme for the past two months and says many exporters of carpets, readymade garments, handicrafts and pashmina are already using the service. Individuals and families wanting to exchange pictures electronically also use the service. The group says over 3,000 individuals and companies have signed up for its electronic services and the Internet site it maintains has already been visited by over 10,000 visitors.



