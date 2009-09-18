Electric bikes are selling like hot cakes in Pokhara. It's thanks to its uncountable conveniences: for the lighter versions, you don't need a licence, a number plate, a bill book, or a helmet. The cherry on top is these bikes are economical, easy to ride and environmentally friendly.

Says Indian Army retiree Shiva Dhakal, "The light weight of the bike makes it extremely easy to ride." And who wouldn't want one at a time of never-ending strikes, ever-increasing petrol shortages and sky-scraping expenses (with a litre of petrol costing Rs 77)? This electric bike goes for upto 100 km for a mere five rupees.

Unlike normal bikes, rechargeable bikes have headlights, sidelights, button gears, hand brakes, a remote lock system and theft alarms. Nevertheless, load-shedding has stymied the growth of the market for electric bikes.