Says Indian Army retiree Shiva Dhakal, "The light weight of the bike makes it extremely easy to ride." And who wouldn't want one at a time of never-ending strikes, ever-increasing petrol shortages and sky-scraping expenses (with a litre of petrol costing Rs 77)? This electric bike goes for upto 100 km for a mere five rupees.
Unlike normal bikes, rechargeable bikes have headlights, sidelights, button gears, hand brakes, a remote lock system and theft alarms. Nevertheless, load-shedding has stymied the growth of the market for electric bikes.