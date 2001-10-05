E-commerce may be out but E-shradha is in. Shradha Online, started by Web Park Nepal, allows Nepalis in any corner of the world to make arrangements for the annual rites performed to appease the spirits of departed kin without having to be in the country for the purpose, electronically of course. Interested individuals don't have to fly to the banks of the Bagmati, they can simply forward family details via Web Park Nepal's site and a Bahun priest at Pashupatinath will do the rest.

Web Park captures the religious ceremony on digital camera, posts the footage on the web, and gives the bereaved a password to view it. All this for $150.