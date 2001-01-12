"At exactly 24 minutes and 22 seconds past 2 o'clock in the afternoon, a great rumbling was heard deep in the earth and with that began the earthquake of 2 Magh 1990 [15 January 1934]. Because of the strange sound from down below, at first no one knew what was happening. Then the land moved like waves in the water. It seemed at first that the earthquake was moving east to west. Then the ground seemed to twist and turn, and buildings and monuments began to topple over.Houses collapsed with sounds like cannon shots. The dust made everything dark.Thousands were crushed to death under the rubble; thousands others were injured; the soldiers parading in Tundikhel could not stand and crouched on the ground; a portion of the Tundikhel to the east ruptured and water erupted. Just then, Dharahaha and Ghantaghar both broke into pieces and fell down like a sawed-down tree."

--From Nepalko Mahabhukampa (1990 Saal) by Brahma Shumsher JB Rana, 1935.

One of the most visible legacies of the Great Quake of 1934 is today's New Road. Seen in the picture taken from Basantapur Darbar in 1936 is a section of the street that was widened while reconstruction was taking place. Rana Prime Minister Juddha Shumsher named the road after himself and had his statue installed at its western end.



(Also read the article " Waiting for the big one" by Deepak Thapa