Qatar Airways, Qatar Tourism Authority and Qatar’s Ministry of Interior have increased transit visa stays in Qatar from 48 hours to 96 hours. Passengers of all nationalities with a minimum transit time of five hours, upon confirmation of onward journey and completion of passport procedures can now get free transit visa on arrival at Hamad International airport.

Award night

Soaltee Crowne Plaza Kathmandu won the ‘Most Preferred Destination for Business Meetings, Leisure and Celebration’ award during the 12th Hospitality India & Explore the World Annual International Awards. The award ceremony was held on 23 September at a convention in Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.

Cities of the World

Heineken has introduced its global campaign, ‘Cities of the World’ in Nepal with special edition 330ml bottles featuring six cities- London, Guam, New York, Singapore, Colombo and Langkawi.

Lucky Dasain

Him Electronics Pvt Ltd, the authorised distributor of Himstar electronics and home appliances has announced the ‘Sabai Happy Sabai Lucky’ campaign this festive season. Scheduled to run till Tihar, customers will get guaranteed gifts on purchase of home appliances including refrigerators, LED TVs and chest freezers throughout the offer period.